Minnesota restaurants begin navigating next phase of reopening

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Restaurants are trying to figure out how this next phase of reopening will work after Gov. Walz announced outdoor dining will be allowed on June 1st with some restrictions.

Those restrictions include no more than 50 people will be allowed to dine outside, reservations are required and workers must wear masks.

While it might still be exciting for some to be able to grab a bite outside, Pappy's Place in Rochester says it's not enough.

Owner, Chris Pappas said, "We continue to see setbacks and limitations on things when we had set a date to open but then to turn around and come up with new limitations, extreme limitations, as far as I'm concerned with only outdoor seating, reservations and on and on."

Another restriction is only allowing four people in a party, unless you're a family, then it can be six. However, Pappas said it's not their responsibility to police other people.

He added, "We're a restaurant and other than making sure people are of legal drinking age we're not going to check I.D.'s to make sure people are family members. That's all kinds of ridiculousness."

Pappas says restaurants are reaching their breaking point and are considering the possibility of defying the governor's order which is something they don't want to do.

