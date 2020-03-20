Restaurants adapting to 'no dine-in' policy

MASON CITY, Iowa - It's a different way of doing business in the restaurant industry lately. Earlier this week, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds ordered the mandatory closure of restaurants and bars in the state, with the exception of to-go or carryout orders.

Since that time, restaurants and customers have adjusted to the new policy. For Luis Garcia of Mr. Taco, it's been slow going this week.

"We are just offering carryout. We prepare it here, people come here and take it home."

He says customers have been understanding.

"Everybody knows, nobody's complaining about not eating here."

The morning coffee routine has also been been altered by the no dine-in mandate; Cabin Coffee stores are offering curbside pickup, to-go and delivery orders.

"We're used to having that nice, steady flow of customers. We'll get a little bit of a rush and then it will die off."

McKenna Weaver manages both the Clear Lake and Mason City stores. While the drive thru at the Mason City location is helping, things are a bit different in Clear Lake.

"Here in Clear Lake, we're having a bit of a struggle with the curbside. We are doing quite a few deliveries as well. In both locations, we are doing free deliveries for the time being."

Again, customers are understanding.

"We're trying to do anything to get as much business as possible so we don't have to cut more hours. We can all come out of this alive."

If you use the DoorDash app, the 'leave it at my door' option is now the default drop off option; you can, however, still select 'hand it to me' if you prefer.