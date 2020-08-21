Restaurants Unite to Thrive During COVID-19

ROCHESTER, Minn. - It's a bustling bakery before dawn, but as lunchtime sets in, things turn from sweet to savory.

"It's a quick turnaround," says Jenyce Habibovik, owner of Sweet House Bakery. "It's hectic at first, especially now that we've been getting busier and busier."

Serving scones and cinnamon buns fresh from the over, Sweet House Bakery is downtown Rochester's newest bakery. But come 11 a.m., you'll find Pasquale's Express Pizzeria in its place.

"We have a lot of people who walk by on the sidewalk and they're very confused at first. They think its a pizzeria, and then they walk by in the morning and they see all the baked goods" Habibovik adds.

They're two different businesses in one building, but by sharing overhead, both eateries have been able to offset costs at a time when restaurants are being hit hard by the economic impact of COVID-19.

"We're down. Everyone is down" says Pasquale Presa, owner of Pasquale's Express Pizzeria. "So it's a matter of paying our bills, and kind of getting through, and making sacrifices."

While financial convenience may have brought them under one roof, together, Pasquale's Express and Sweet House are building an identity that's capturing attention.

"I definitely have customers who come in the morning and say 'oh, I was here last night for dinner,' and I know a lot of Mayo employees for sure do," says Habibovik.

Presa adds "they're able to come here, get their breakfast because it's reasonably priced, great product. And then they can come for lunch, at a reasonable price, great product."

Sweet House Bakery is opening weekday mornings between 6:00 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. If pizza is more your speed, Pasquale's Express takes over right afterward.