Restaurants prepare for winter indoors while dealing with COVID-19

ROCHESTER, Minn. - As the COVID wave rages on, many restaurants are adapting to change from outdoor dining to indoor heading into the colder months.

The pandemic has allowed Bleu Duck Kitchen in Downtown Rochester to get creative with their space.

Recently, the restaurant has transformed their front dining room into a cocktail style, socially distanced lounge.

With lack of events being booked due to COVID, it has allowed them to turn their back event space into their main dining area-- giving both locals and regulars peace of mind.

Restaurant Co-owner, Jennifer Becker, says, "You have your locals and you have your supporters, but I feel like there's has to be a draw there 's got to be something fresh, so it's kind of our aim with that, to show people that we can still do stuff like this and still remain socially distanced.”

The restaurant is also featuring a pop-up dining menu, with a new theme each month. The current theme is ‘Cantina del Pato Azul.’