Clear
BREAKING NEWS Railroad officer who shot subject in Mason City will not be indicted Full Story

Restaurant robbery delays opening of Adventureland

The search for a robber has caused officials to delay the opening of a suburban Des Moines amusement park and evacuate a nearby hotel.

Posted: Aug 16, 2019 1:32 PM

ALTOONA, Iowa (AP) — The search for a robber has caused officials to delay the opening of a suburban Des Moines amusement park and evacuate a nearby hotel.

Altoona police say the robber was armed but didn't fire any shots as he held up Spectators Sports Bar & Grill around 7:35 a.m. Friday. Officers evacuated the bar and the Adventureland Inn to conduct a room-to-room search. Hotel guests were allowed back into their rooms about two hours later.

No arrests have been reported.

Nearby, Adventureland delayed its opening but was expected to resume normal operations either late Friday morning or in the early afternoon.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Scattered Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 79°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 75°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 79°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 75°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 76°
Tracking warmer weather and another chance for weekend storms
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Friday Forecast

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Tracking severe storms possible this weekend

Image

CTK: Northwood-Kensett

Image

CTK: Hayfield Vikings

Image

CTK: Blooming Prairie

Image

Muslim women in leadership

Image

Growing transportation needs

Image

Project lifesaver training

Image

Airport improvements

Image

Families in Need fundraiser

Community Events