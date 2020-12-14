Restaurant owners in Minnesota are ready to get back to work

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The restrictions on Minnesota bars, restaurants and gyms are set to expire this Friday. However, lawmakers are set to extend the Governor's peacetime emergency powers for another month on Wednesday.

For the past three weeks now, businesses have been empty, but Governor Tim Walz called a special legislative session for Monday. Restaurants were closed for over two months during the first shut down. Many business owners thought that was it. They were under the impression they would be able to start operating as normal again, but that wasn't the case. The owner of Hollandberry Pannekoeken, Tasos Psomas, explained it feels different this time around. He feels the extension should not include the hospitality industry. "I think it's because of the holidays. We thought it was over and behind us," explained Psomas. "And I think we feel picked on a little bit in that it's just our industry this time they're going after."

Psomas said receiving financial help would be nice, but the one thing he really wants, is to get back to work. He explained it's hard how the surrounding states are open, so people are traveling to Wisconsin or South Dakota to be able to dine-in somewhere. It's effecting more than just the employees now because it trickling all the way down to community members and people visiting the Med City. Psomas explained it's time for the people of Minnesota to speak up. "There was some help for the employees. This time, we're struggling and watching our employees struggle. We're families," he said. "Every little restaurant and every little business is its own little family. We feed off each other and we need each other. Staff tries to come in just to say, 'hi, I just want to be around people.' That's what our industry is all about. It's difficult."

In November, Governor Walz sent a letter to legislative leaders urging them to help small businesses. KIMT News 3 will continue following the latest developments this week.