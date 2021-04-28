Restaurant owners hopeful as Governor Walz set to ease COVID restrictions

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Governor Tim Walz announced Tuesday he plans to ease Minnesota's COVID-19 restrictions as the state moves beyond a spring surge in infections and hospitalizations.

Over the last year, Governor Walz has imposed restrictions on businesses and social gatherings throughout the state in an attempt to control the pandemic.

Right now Minnesota restaurants are operating at 75 percent capacity.

The owner of Rochester's Pappy's Place hopes the governor's announcement will give customers a sense of security.

“It's safe again. It's safe to come out. If the governor is lifting it, it must mean that we're at the point now where we can get out and about and we're all feeling easier about doing it,” says owner Sheila Pappas.

The specifics of the governor's announcement remain unclear, but restaurant owners hope to have more control over their businesses.

Pappas says, “It would be just nice for us to be able to make the decision of what hours we want to be closed and what hours we want to be open at this point.”

As Coronavirus numbers improve statewide, the restaurant industry is looking forward to making up for all the business lost during pandemic restrictions.

“We're loving it because we're getting to see some faces that we haven't seen in a long time and they're coming in saying we got our vaccinations, and they're excited to have gotten it and feel comfortable about going out again,” Pappas explains.

Governor Walz is said to speak on this within the next week.