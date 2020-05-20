Restaurant owners disappointed with Gov. Walz's dining decision

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Gov. Walz's latest announcement allowing outdoor seating at restaurants isn't sitting well with some business owners.

After more than two months of only curbside pick-up and delivery restaurants like the Canadian Honker are eager to welcome dine-in customer again.

Owner Joe Powers says he's ready to get back to work. "We're prepared for it," said Powers "We've been prepared for it. We've been shut down since March 16th. We've had plenty of time to prepare and I want to reiterate that our industry has been prepared for this than most industries by far."

However, they will now have to wait longer as Walz says only 50 people will be allowed to dine outdoors at restaurants.

Powers tells KIMT News 3 he's at least grateful there has been a small step in reopening, but says it's not enough.

"The take-out business is okay. Across the board in the state, I've tracked and talked to business owners, it's about 10-15 percent of your normal sales. We can't pay the bills on this. We need to get open."

Powers says he was hoping the governor would have opened indoor dining to at least 25-percent capacity.