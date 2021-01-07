Restaurant owners are feeling hopeful this will be the last shut down

ROCHESTER, Minn. - On Wednesday, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced the next steps for bars and restaurants.

Beginning on Monday, January 11th, they can open at 50% capacity with a maximum of 150 people, groups must have fewer than six people, bar seating can only have two people and dine-in services must close by 10 at night.

Brothers Bar and Grill has been around for over 30 years. However, a new owner took over just a few weeks before the pandemic started, so that means they never really had the chance to reinvent themselves. Kevin Smoot said they used the first shut down to completely renovate the restaurant and make the changes they wanted. This time though, it was different.

Smoot explained they followed all of the guidelines and he said it worked because there was no transmission there. He emphasized f they continue doing that, then he's hopeful this will be the last shut down.

"You know, it made this last shut down hurt even more because we have done everything and it has worked," he explained. "If we can just get everyone to cooperate, this will be the end. Then we'll go from 50% to 75% to fully open and we'll get past this. Another shut down would be horrible."

Smoot said it's been a roller coaster of emotions trying to open a new business during the pandemic. "This last shut down, that's what we did a lot of was working on how we're going to go forward with operations and really dial it in without the trial and error," he explained. "So we're really hoping that we've hit the mark."