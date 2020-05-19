Restaurant offers free meals to Mayo Clinic healthcare workers

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Feeding first responders to show them the community cares is what Victoria's Ristorante and Wine Bar is trying to do.

On Tuesday afternoon hundreds of healthcare workers from Mayo Clinic waited outside the restaurant to receive a to-go hot pasta dish.

General manager Jason Windsor says since the restaurant thrives off of people coming in to eat form Mayo Clinic the business wanted to give back.

Employees dished out meals to around 500 people from 11AM-2PM. Windsor says he wants workers to know the community cares.

"It means a lot, it just comes from our hearts," he said. "Over the 20 plus years Mayo has supported us so we're giving back as much as we can as well."

Healthcare workers said they feel supported after receiving the free meal.

RN Jen Anderson added, "It's very nice, it feels like people are appreciating what we're doing. They're seeing what we're doing and it really means a lot."

This isn't the first time the restaurant has dished up meals for first responders. Windsor says the business hosted one last week and hopes to do more in the future.

The restaurant also said funding for the meals comes in part from companies like Country Financial, customers and banks.