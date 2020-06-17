Restaurant inspections to resume in Cerro Gordo County

MASON CITY, Iowa - Restaurants in Cerro Gordo County should be expecting a visit from the health inspector real soon.

During their weekly press conference, CG Public Health said they will resume restaurant inspections on July 6th. During the coronavirus shutdown, those inspections were halted and limited to complains about restaurants that were operating against the Governor's orders.

When the inspections start back up, health inspectors will also be checking restaurants to make sure they are following social distancing guidelines. CG Public Health's Jodi Willemsen says she's noticed eateries are doing the right thing.

"They're doing the every other booth thing at some restaurants to make sure that you have the six foot distance between you. So what we've experienced so far, everybody has done a great job," said Willemsen.

Even though restaurants in Iowa were allowed to have 100% capacity, the Governor's proclamation still calls for six feet of separation between diners.