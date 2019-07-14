Clear

Restaurant hosts 'Dairy Farmer Appreciation Day'

"Something like this, let's you kind of sit back and be thankful for what you do have."

Posted: Jul 14, 2019 10:49 PM
Posted By: Annalisa Pardo

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Low milk prices and bad weather continue to hurt dairy farmers in the area. On Sunday, Pasquale's Neighborhood Pizzeria did what it could to help.

It hosted a 'Dairy Appreciation Day' where dairy farmers could eat free pizza, listen to live music and connect with one another.

Restaurant owner, Pasquale Presa, decided to make it happen after seeing a video explaining the struggles of the industry back in April.

Pine Island dairy farmer, Mark Berg, posted the video tearfully explaining the challenges of the job. The video quickly went viral with over a half of a million views to date.

He was at the appreciation day on Sunday.  While the day can't raise milk prices or bring better weather, Berg said it does still make a difference.

He called it 'humbling.'

"There's been a higher suicide rate in farmers, which is devastating, " Berg said. "It wears you down. So, something like this, let's you kind of sit back and be thankful for what you do have, and not worry about what is to come and the battle that you fight every day."

