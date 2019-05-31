Rest Stop Along I-90 Closes For Construction

The westbound Interstate 90 Oakland Woods Rest Area will close on June 3 for construction. Come August the eastbound I-90 Hayward rest area will close for similar work.

The I-90 rest areas construction will be done this year.

Ginny Pence is traveling across the country and says rest stops are a vital part of peoples trips.

"There are times when you are on roads that are pretty remote and the rest stops are your only option. If you get there and it's closed then you have to look for a small town to pull of in or a gas station and that's never quite convenient," said Pence.

Two more rest stops along Interstate 35 will begin construction in 2020. The overall construction contract is $8.9 million. The construction will add more truck parking, improve pavement, lighting, and accessibility.

Ulland Brothers of Albert Lea is the prime contractor on the project.