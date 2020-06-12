Resources to help you find a job

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Another 1.5 million Americans filed for first-time unemployment benefits last week. If you're one of the millions of people without a job right now, there are local resources that can help.

CareerForce is a workforce development agency that helps those who are out of work figure out what to do next. Sometimes that's not as simple as just finding another job.

"We kind of pick their brian, assess them, find out which world they want to go into. Sometimes they love what they did, they know they can't do it and they have to change. And sometimes they need to go back to school to change," said Jody Schaber, a Career Planner with Workforce Development, Inc.

If you need help with your job search, click here: https://www.careerforcemn.com/rochester