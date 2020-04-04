Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Rochester residents worried public pools, beaches, parks will be closed

Minneapolis has already closed public beaches and parks for the summer.

Posted: Apr 4, 2020 10:43 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

ROCHESTER, Minnesota - As the temperature warms, many are flocking to parks to get outdoors and out of the house. With the spread of Covid-19 continuing, residents are encouraged to observe social distancing to flatten the curve.

This Thursday, Minneapolis Parks and Recreation announced they will not open public pools and beaches this summer. Rochester resident Tom Jahns can see the Med City doing the same.

"It's tough to do your social distancing in a pool," Jahns said. "I can see them possibly closing some of the pools."

He's worried about wasting the summer months at home.

"I mean what are you going to do, stay in the house all summer?" Jahns said. 

Rochester Parks and Recreations have not announced whether they will close public beaches and parks for the summer. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 30°
Albert Lea
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 30°
Austin
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 34°
Charles City
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 29°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
33° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 33°
Lovely weekend ahead
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rochester Fire Department taking extra precautions

Image

Stewartville football star gives back to community

Image

Coronas Tacos Undaunted by Name

Image

FEMA suggests only buying groceries for a week

Image

Rochester Fire Department using PPE

Image

Takeout liquor is just a call away in Iowa

Image

A closer look at the CDC recommendation to wear a mask

Image

Stewartville first responder suspension

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast

Image

Shopping for groceries the smart way

Community Events