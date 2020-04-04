Rochester residents worried public pools, beaches, parks will be closed

ROCHESTER, Minnesota - As the temperature warms, many are flocking to parks to get outdoors and out of the house. With the spread of Covid-19 continuing, residents are encouraged to observe social distancing to flatten the curve.

This Thursday, Minneapolis Parks and Recreation announced they will not open public pools and beaches this summer. Rochester resident Tom Jahns can see the Med City doing the same.

"It's tough to do your social distancing in a pool," Jahns said. "I can see them possibly closing some of the pools."

He's worried about wasting the summer months at home.

"I mean what are you going to do, stay in the house all summer?" Jahns said.

Rochester Parks and Recreations have not announced whether they will close public beaches and parks for the summer.