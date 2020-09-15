Residents weigh in on a Halloween where coronavirus may be the biggest fright

MASON CITY, Iowa - It's a night of costumes and candy, local leaders are already planning for Halloween. The Mason City Council set hours for trick-or-treating on Halloween, 5:30 to 7:30.

This year, when you answer the door to hand out candy, spooky masks probably won't be the only masks you will be seeing. Folks around Mason City are speaking out on how they plan to handle a Halloween haunted by COVID-19.

"Some can like wear a mask and they can wear gloves on their hands too," Cheryl Simmons suggests.

Candy company Hershey's has even launced a website, showing the COVID risk in areas across the country and offering suggestions on safe ways to celebrate.

Still, some folks feel safer waiting until next year.

"I'm thinking there's going to be a lot of kids out trick or treating. I think personally we're just going to stay home and get some candy," said Jasmine Lane. When it comes to opening the door for trick-or-treaters, Lane will still be participating.

"We're going to hand out candy or just have something on the porch and let them grab some."

Jan Helgeson from Clear Lake thinks maybe going door to door might be a little risky, but you can still trick or treat with relatives.

"You know, you've got to let the kids be free and have some, but I just say friends and family. I don't think I'd go to houses and you know it's a weird year."

When it comes to handing over the coveted confectionery, Helgeson doesn't mind, as long as they're in her circle of trust.

"Not the neighborhood kids that you probably know, but like strangers and strangers' kids. I wouldn't feel comfortable and I don't think they would either. Hopefully not," she said.