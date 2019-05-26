Clear

Residents tour new jail in Cresco

A bond referendum allowed the Howard County Sheriff's Department to expand their jail.

Posted: May. 26, 2019 1:57 AM
Updated: May. 26, 2019 1:58 AM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

CRESCO, Iowa-Around two years ago the county had a bond referendum that allowed them to expand the county jail.

Five million dollars went into constructing a new facility that will serve as the central hub for deputies. It's a new face to an old building.

Howard County Sheriff Mike Miner knows the history of the building.

“This is a facility that was built in 1880 and lasted until last year when we closed down the facility,” he said.

He’s out giving residents a tour of the new sheriff's department. The old facility could only house ten inmates, now it's up to 35.
He says the upgrade was necessary.
“The study was done before and projects with what the past has and if crime rates continues 35 would be low then,”he said.

The new and improved site will bring all sectors of jail staff under one roof. That will offer a more seamless approach to housing and protecting inmates.

“At times we had ten inmates we were housing inmates out of county which cost the county tax payers money now this way we have more room we can house all our inmates right here,” said the Sheriff.

They expect to the jail to be fully operational by the second week of June.

Community Events