Residents hosts "Lap-A-Thon" to save the track

The group will have another fundraising event on September 16th

Posted: Sep 7, 2019 10:43 PM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

ROCHESTER, Minn.-We continue to follow efforts to "Save The Track" at Soldiers Field Park.
In August, the Rochester park board voted against repaving the track and is now looking at other options.
Today, community members are coming together to raise money to help pay for a new, alternative material for the track.

While the city park board looks into options to cover the track, Kara Short says the lap space needs something soft, to prevent injuries while working out.
She organized a fundraiser for a new material and is matching all donations.
Short's doing this because she says it's important to keep the track usable for everyone.

“This is the hidden gem of the city this is the green space of in the city. People come down here for leisure for recreation of course in my role exercise this is a free place to come and do it,” she said.

They raised $1,700. The group will have another fundraising event on September 16th.

Short says any hard surface just won't work.

“We wouldn't want asphalt down here because it is hard on the joints and it would be like running on the street. So we already have that choice we want something that's more conducive walkers and runners that use this space,” she said.

They will continue to work to bring a design idea to the park board meeting in October.

