Residents recovering from floods in Elma, Iowa

ELMA, IA.- Heavy rainfall this weekend left flooding in Elma, Ia and some residents couldn't believe what they saw. TJ Granahan has lived there for a decade. He has never been through anything like this weekend's flooding.

"We've had water in the past in the backyard. We were told by some local residents when we bought this property ten years ago that the backyard fills up with water but this time, it was the highest we've seen. We never had it get up on the garage before."

The floodwaters reached the headlights of Granahan's car. He estimates there was at least three feet of water in some places outside.

"On the driveway, it was knee-high deep. I noticed there was flood water up on the garage door, so we started sandbagging the garage door and sandbagging the basement windows as well."

The rain-soaked his backyard and water got up to the floor of his camper.

Across the street,t his sister and brother-in-law were also impacted by the floods. Amy Buttolph tells KIMT News 3 this is the worst natural disaster she's experienced.

"This whole front yard was covered with water and the backyard was covered too, all the way up to the house."

Buttoph had three-four inches of water in her basement, forcing her to empty out damaged belongings.

"Everybody in town was impacted one way or another whether it was their own properties or businesses, friends houses, or friends businesses. You know everybody in a small community kind of pitches in and helps out," says Granahan.

According to Storm Team 3, Elma received over a foot of rain.