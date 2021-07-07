Residents react to stabbing at Cascade Creek Apartment complex

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Two women were stabbed early Wednesday morning with what witnesses describe as a machete and a suspect is now in custody.

A 23-year-old male tenant, now identified as Omar Maani, became agitated about a perceived theft and stabbed two women. A third woman had a minor injury to her back.

Maani has been taken into custody and could face charges of 2nd-degree assault.

Yah Yajama lives in the apartment complex and tells KIMT News 3 he heard the incident and believed someone's life was in danger.

Yajama said, "I actually thought somebody was about to die or something because people were screaming, I heard the police come in and say, "Get down!" A lot of stuff was happening."

He went on to say he's always seen the building as a peaceful place so the attack caught him off guard.

"It felt like there were multiple voices, there were women and men then they were screaming then I heard the police come in and it just got chaotic and stuff," he added. "I never thought anything like this would have happened."

At least one woman was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. The status of the other victim is unknown.