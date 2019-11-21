Residents react to house being shot up in neighborhood Wednesday night

MASON CITY, Iowa - Some residents are feeling a bit on edge after a shooting Wednesday night rocked their neighborhood in the 1100 block of East State Street.

Rick Sullivan and his fiancee were watching TV at around 9:45 p.m. that night.

"We heard a very loud 'Pop! Pop!' sound, and we looked at each other and said, 'what was that?' And the dog started barking. It was loud enough it could be heard over the TV set that was on."

He's not aware of any other gun play during his more than three years in the neighborhood, but he has noticed some odd activity going on his block, such as increased traffic around some homes.

"There has been a lot of Police action, a lot of Fire Department action, across the street at about 2-3 houses across the street over the last three years. But this is taking it to the next level."

And this latest incident is raising concern.

"We had a neighborhood call last night about 10:30 saying, 'what's going on and how do we correct it?'"

Next door, Gary and Linda Angell were home at the time as well.

"I heard people talking, voices, but didn't hear anything said. I did not hear any arguing, and I didn't hear any shots. I can't believe I didn't," Linda says.

The Angells were already planning to install cameras before the shooting. Now, the installation is a priority.

"I'm going to get some cameras out in the front and rear,"

"I have a 6 ft. fence around my place, and I'll come out and the gates are open, and we go, 'who is there?'", Gary adds.

In addition, some residents have kept a close eye on activity on their block.

"There is probably 3-4 homes on the north side of this block that keep a very, very close vigilance on what's going on on the south side of the block. Just because of the history that's been here over the last 2-3 years of the Police being here, the Fire Department being here."

Though talk of a neighborhood patrol has not been brought up yet, the Angells are on board with it.

"It's not a bad idea...I've heard of it, but nobody's ever talked about it," Linda adds.

With the increase in suspicious activity though, some residents are considering moving.

"When you're in a neighborhood and it's a quarter to 10 at night, and it's supposed to be a family-oriented neighborhood, and there's a drive by shooting across the street, it makes you reconsider where you're living," Sullivan adds.

KIMT did reach out to one of the occupants of the house that was struck by gunfire. While they declined to go on camera, they said they were working on homework at the time of the shooting. No one was injured.

If you have any additional information in regards to Wednesday's shooting, you are asked to contact Mason City Police at 641-421-3636.