Residents of Bolan working around power outage

Residents in the Worth County town have been without electricity for five days, but it's not stopping them

Posted: Apr. 16, 2019 12:33 AM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

BOLAN, Iowa - Following last week's storms that knocked down power lines in both Iowa and Minnesota, the Worth County town of Bolan remained in the dark as of Monday afternoon, marking five days since power went out around 8:30 Thursday morning. But life isn't stopping for the town's 20 residents.

Joe and Linda Nydegger have lived in Bolan for over 50 years. Linda says that the outage is quickly becoming one of the longest stretches the town has gone without power since the Halloween blizzard of 1991.

"Everything was so icy. Now, at least you can go outside. It's spring, it's nice out."

They're using generators, including one they received from their son.

"We're able to run two freezers, and the refrigerator and the furnace. We just don't have any water," Linda said.

The couple's friend, Dean Cowell, was lucky enough to only be in the dark until Saturday evening, and has offered the Nydegger's a place to shower and do laundry.

"We got ourselves a gas stove in the house, so we turned that on. It was 67-68 [degrees] in the house, and we thought it was good enough for us."

And he's plenty prepared.

"I got two deep freezers full of meat down in the basement, and if there were more people that need food, I can give it to them."

Across the road from the Nydegger's, Larry Ausborn is getting necessary water for his livestock from a farm just down the road that has already had power restored.

"I haul water from that guy to here to get me enough water to keep these going."

The Nydegger's and Ausborn hope that the juice gets flowing again soon."

"Just hope we can get power," Ausborn said.

"Day 5 is long enough," Linda adds.

