Residents left without power in Stewartville

STEWARTVILLE, Minn.-Parts of the city are in complete darkness. Many businesses had to post signs saying closed due to power outage.

Mother nature knocked out the juice to Kerri McKay and many others in this bedroom community.

Like everybody in her community, she's eager to see the lights come back on.

“When you lose power you lose everything it's all electric you can't cook your refrigerator, your microwave everything is done,” she said.

People Energy Cooperative tells us that there are crews working to restore power. There's no exact time when they expect power to be restored.