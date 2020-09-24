Clear

Residents in Rochester are staying busy with Fall Follies

Social isolation has been a common site at senior living facilities with the current pandemic, but one in Rochester is doing its best to keep those living there active and entertained.

Posted: Sep 24, 2020 7:27 PM
Posted By: Madelyne Watkins

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The older population is more susceptible to getting COVID-19, so many senior living facilities have put a halt on visitations.

Social isolation can really impact anyone if they're used to being around friends and family and that could result in their health declining even more. So staff at The Waters on Mayowood Senior Living is making it a priority to make sure that doesn't happen. They're celebrating fall this week by hosting many events outdoors, including Fall Follies. Residents have been able to enjoy a performance by Mayo High School cheerleaders, the Rochester Honkers hosted a bingo night and they listened to some live music from the Caledonian Bagpipe Band.

The Active Life Manager, Marni Harris, said the facility is like its own community and everyone there thrives on connecting with others. She explained their goal is to keep the residents engaged as safety remains their number one priority. "We want people to really bloom while they're here. They're here to do what they want. We want to respect their interest, their needs," explained Harris. But really, having opportunities - whether it's real small groups or eventually when we get back inside to larger groups. Again, we're following guidelines, safety guidelines, CDC guidelines and just trying to figure out how to do that and still keep that connectivity because that's what they want and that's how they continue to thrive every day."

Harris said it's important the residents socialize with others because a lot of them are longing for that sense of normalcy right now. "Safety is always number one, but really what everyone wants here is socialization, that connectivity," explained Harris. "I think having these opportunities and us as a leadership team really, really need to think outside the box to open up more opportunities. that's what we're going to continue to do."

The Waters on Mayowood Senior Living is slowly starting to open back up by hosting these types of activities with their residents for now. Then hopefully in the future, they can engage with more of the community. As of now, the facility is COVID-19 free as none of the residents or staff have tested positive.

