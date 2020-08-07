Clear
Residents in Olmsted County can apply for temporary rental assistance

Olmsted County now has temporary rental assistance available if you need help due to COVID-19.

Posted: Aug 7, 2020 4:37 AM
Updated: Aug 7, 2020 6:25 AM
Posted By: Madelyne Watkins

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The eviction moratorium here in Minnesota is set to expire on August 12th, but Olmsted County residents can get some temporary relief once that happens.

The Olmsted County Housing and Redevelopment Authority, along with the county, has put together a temporary rental assistance fund for people who have lost income because of the pandemic. The housing director, Dave Dunn, said it's his job keep people in their homes. He said he's afraid they're going to see an uptick of applicants once unemployment benefits expire. "We know that at some point in the not too distant future, the eviction moratorium is going to come to an end," Dunn explained. "What we want to be able to do is prevent as many evictions as possible when that occurs."

Dunn said the funds first became available with money from the HRA, then they received some CARES Act funding. If and when they go through those funds, Dunn said they'll apply for more through the state. There are three main things they'll look at when you apply, that's your income, your assets and make sure you really are struggling and have losses because of COVID-19. "So what we're doing right now is taking kind of a temporary funding source, which was the first phase of our response, which was the funding we had available through our HRA levy," explained Dunn. "And now that we've got CARES Act and other funding available, we're turning those kinda temporary uses to more permanent solutions."

Dunn said funding through the CARES Act has to be used by the end of this year. So now, they're starting to plan for temporary funding in the budget for 2021 because they want to prevent as many evictions as possible. Dunn said if you're needing rental assistance, reach out to your landlord first, then you can fill out the application.

