Residents in Mabel-Canton school district will vote on three referendums

MABEL-CANTON, Minn-Residents of the Mabel Canton Public School District will be voting on three referendums.The referendums include a renewal of an operating referendum and two facility bond referendums. On one of the facility bond referendum, voters will be asked to approve $5,825,000 in spending. This money will be allocated towards updating the roof, windows, plumbing, electrical system, and heating and ventilation for better air quality throughout the school.

The second facility bond will be for $780,000 to update the science rooms, the gyms floors, and bleachers, to update code to meet Americans with Disabilities code compliance. Superintendent Gary Kuphal says passing the operating referendum is key to keeping the schools' same amount of funding.

“If it fails this year and fails next year, we will see a decrease in the dollar, and that will obviously impact our budget pretty significantly,” said Kuphal.

The renewal of the operating referendum will mean no property tax. However, if either bond facility referendums are passed, residents will see an increase in this portion.

"If you have a home value at 100,000 in the school district, the tax increase will be 75 dollars if everything is passed,” said Kuphal. “$67 on the first bond referendum question and an additional $8 on the second bond referendum question.”

Aimee Lake is the school district's business manager and says the district has been debt-free since 2017.

"We are in a perfect position right now to propose these bond referendums because we've been without debt for three years now.

Kuphal says a community survey found 63 percent of voters are in support of the referendums.