Clear

Residents in Mabel-Canton school district will vote on three referendums

The referendums include a renewal of an operating referendum and two facility bond referendums.

Posted: Oct 28, 2020 5:47 PM
Posted By: Maleeha Kamal

MABEL-CANTON, Minn-Residents of the Mabel Canton Public School District will be voting on three referendums.The referendums include a renewal of an operating referendum and two facility bond referendums. On one of the facility bond referendum, voters will be asked to approve $5,825,000 in spending. This money will be allocated towards updating the roof, windows, plumbing, electrical system, and heating and ventilation for better air quality throughout the school.

The second facility bond will be for $780,000 to update the science rooms, the gyms floors, and bleachers, to update code to meet Americans with Disabilities code compliance. Superintendent Gary Kuphal says passing the operating referendum is key to keeping the schools' same amount of funding.

“If it fails this year and fails next year, we will see a decrease in the dollar, and that will obviously impact our budget pretty significantly,” said Kuphal.

The renewal of the operating referendum will mean no property tax. However, if either bond facility referendums are passed, residents will see an increase in this portion.

"If you have a home value at 100,000 in the school district, the tax increase will be 75 dollars if everything is passed,” said Kuphal. “$67 on the first bond referendum question and an additional $8 on the second bond referendum question.”

Aimee Lake is the school district's business manager and says the district has been debt-free since 2017.

"We are in a perfect position right now to propose these bond referendums because we've been without debt for three years now.

Kuphal says a community survey found 63 percent of voters are in support of the referendums.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 137536

Reported Deaths: 2421
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin34657994
Ramsey14342362
Dakota10027138
Anoka9039151
Washington608972
Stearns599144
Scott349634
Olmsted331430
St. Louis307970
Wright260915
Clay236243
Nobles230916
Blue Earth20667
Carver18477
Kandiyohi17535
Sherburne173322
Rice167410
Mower153517
Winona127819
Chisago10832
Crow Wing106222
Lyon9966
Benton9769
Waseca9379
Beltrami9147
Otter Tail9017
Todd8656
Steele7823
Morrison77610
Itasca76317
Nicollet74718
Douglas7283
Polk7244
Freeborn6914
Le Sueur6456
Goodhue62511
Martin61518
McLeod6104
Becker5884
Watonwan5794
Isanti5715
Pine5540
Chippewa4663
Carlton4622
Mille Lacs42715
Hubbard4103
Dodge4040
Wabasha3970
Cass3905
Pipestone35917
Rock3484
Meeker3453
Brown3333
Yellow Medicine2926
Roseau2900
Murray2893
Cottonwood2860
Redwood28411
Fillmore2640
Sibley2603
Renville25812
Wadena2553
Faribault2390
Kanabec22510
Jackson2171
Houston2121
Swift2091
Pennington2071
Unassigned19353
Lincoln1890
Stevens1871
Aitkin1862
Koochiching1725
Pope1650
Lac qui Parle1443
Big Stone1431
Wilkin1404
Marshall1311
Lake1260
Norman1210
Mahnomen1172
Clearwater1140
Grant994
Red Lake812
Traverse580
Kittson490
Lake of the Woods441
Cook170

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 117876

Reported Deaths: 1666
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk19173289
Woodbury728597
Johnson590630
Black Hawk5727101
Linn5692132
Dubuque529558
Scott466241
Story403918
Dallas348544
Pottawattamie326744
Sioux247017
Buena Vista226812
Marshall204436
Webster189115
Plymouth167831
Wapello154162
Clinton150227
Muscatine148758
Des Moines140910
Cerro Gordo140227
Crawford136314
Warren12737
Carroll116813
Jasper112334
Henry10745
Marion103211
Lee95910
Tama95837
Delaware80213
Dickinson7529
Wright7341
Boone7269
Mahaska70924
Bremer6879
Harrison67315
Washington66711
Jackson6463
Benton5982
Lyon5568
Clay5414
Louisa52515
Winnebago50219
Hardin4837
Winneshiek4839
Hamilton4784
Cedar4777
Kossuth4770
Buchanan4625
Poweshiek46211
Jones4544
Clayton4503
Floyd44011
Emmet43520
Iowa4189
Page4130
Guthrie40715
Cherokee4062
Mills4053
Sac4034
Cass4023
Butler3883
Fayette3844
Franklin38218
Shelby3812
Allamakee3809
Chickasaw3641
Madison3643
Clarke3573
Humboldt3383
Hancock3314
Grundy3186
Palo Alto3162
Calhoun3124
Osceola2890
Mitchell2831
Howard2749
Monroe26211
Union2524
Taylor2482
Jefferson2451
Monona2452
Appanoose2333
Pocahontas2322
Fremont2091
Lucas2066
Ida1962
Greene1880
Van Buren1812
Montgomery1807
Davis1794
Adair1771
Keokuk1641
Decatur1530
Audubon1511
Worth1460
Wayne1323
Ringgold922
Adams830
Unassigned150
Rochester
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 32°
Mason City
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 34°
Albert Lea
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 40°
Austin
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 39°
Charles City
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 41°
Tracking a breezy weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Officials narrow list of city administrator candidates

Image

Covid-19 cases continue to climb in Cerro Gordo County

Image

Trump rally gathering guidelines

Image

Sara's Evening Forecast - Wednesday

Image

Douglas Trail dry but the bridge over Zumbro frozen

Image

Early snow impact on farmers

Image

Mail In Voters Advised To hand Deliver Ballots

Image

Early Snowfall Has Little Impact On Harvesting

Image

Mabel Canton School Referendum

Image

Poll Watcher volunteers needed

Community Events