Residents in Dodge County still dealing with the effects of flash flooding

Heavy rain causing more headaches for residents in Dodge County.

Posted: Jul 8, 2019 7:51 PM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

DODGE COUNTY, Minn.-Clean up efforts are underway after the downpour flooded communities across our are The hardest hit, Dodge and Olmsted County.
Those people in Dodge County are dealing with flooded homes and backed up sewage systems due to the heavy rainfall.

"We had the sewer water come up into our basement and flood our flooring,” said Keith Cocker.

Cocker just purchased his home in October.
In the last week and a half, his house has been hit hard by mother nature.

“We had to completely rip up all the carpet and padding in the floor and we had three children that lived down stairs. We have five total now we go from a four bedroom house to a two bedroom house for a family of seven,” he said.

There’s so much destruction in the county. 
Matthew Maas says the county is applying for aid, to help people like Keith Cocker rebuild their damaged homes.

“Gather up all those results from all of those homes that are impacted and put that together in a report that we give to the state and federal government,” said Maas.

While the county assess the damage. Volunteer organizations are coming into the county to help communities as they wait for aid.
Maas says if you have damage to your home from flooding contact the county.

The number is 507-635-6420

