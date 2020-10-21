Residents in Fillmore Central District will vote on extending operating referendum

FILLMORE COUNTY, Minn- Come election day there are a lot of referendums that will be decided on. The Fillmore Central School District Board has proposed to renew the existing property tax referendum.

Under the proposal the district would continue to spend the same amount per student.

Superintendent Heath Olstad says keeping spending the same means residents will not see an increase in property taxes. He explains the money will be used for the basics.

“It would be for operating expenses,” said Olstad. “We don’t have any special projects or building needs at this time. Our desire is to keep what our current offering to our students so this extension would allow us to do that."

If passed the referendum will span over a time frame of 10 years