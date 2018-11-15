Residents in Albert Lea happy with the direction it's going

ALBERT LEA, Minn.-Every three years the city of Albert Lea looks to the community for help. They conduct a survey to see how residents feel about the place they call home.

Since 2015, majority of people say the city is heading in the right direction.

“It's a really good place to live,” said Albert Lea resident Vern Strand.

He lived in Albert Lea for nearly six decades.

“Everyone is just friendly,” he said.

The city completed a community survey asking residents about their overall opinion of the place they call home. Some results revealed over 72% of residents ages 18-34 would recommend living in Albert Lea.