Residents glad the wet weather is over

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Mother nature strikes again.

This weekend one to five inches of rain soaked northern Dodge and Olmsted Counties.

Hurricane force wind gusts leaving Alex Ryan and his daughter stuck at home.

“We muddled through it, with Saturday we kind of hunker down,” he said.

The last five weeks are the stuff of history books. It's rare to have multiple flooding events in a single season. Flash flooding impacting roads and bridges, even Governor Tim Walz stopped in our area a few weeks ago to assess the damage.

“We're all in this together as one state and this is the case of tax payers in this area have paid to mitigate and to recover from natural disasters,” said Governor Walz.

Ryan and his family are making the best of the unpredictable weather.

“We have a pond on our property and they were swimming in the rain running around in the mud and having fun,” said Ryan.

Today, he’s out taking advantage of the calm weather today and he hopes it stays like this.

“The weather today is absolutely gorgeous, sunny 70's and this is what living in Minnesota is all about in the summertime,” he said.