Residents enjoy Silver Lake Park on 60 degree day in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - On a sun-splashed March day with temperatures in the 60's, nobody wants to be stuck inside.

When temperatures get this high on a March day in the upper midwest, Minnesotans know how to take advantage.

After a brutally cold February - many were out enjoying the taste of spring with temperatures reaching above 60 degrees today in the Med-City.

"It's Minnesota - you never know what you're gonna get,” says Bill Verdick. He and his wife were out for their daily walk, not taking this weather for granted. He's lived through many snow-covered Marchs in Minnesota.

He says his favorite part about the warm-up is seeing people out walking again after being indoors all winter.

Rochester residents Ken Oelfkee and Len Banke get together for coffee every couple weeks to catch up.

"We feel safe fortunately today being outdoors without a mask on,” Oelfkee says.

Chuck Holmes visiting Iowa says though today has been nice, he isn't getting his hopes up just yet.

"We've decided we'll probably see another snow or two before winter is behind us, for another season.”

What people are most looking forward to are spring growth, more greenery and golf season.