Residents continue seeking solutions to flooding problems

MASON CITY, Iowa - Intense rainfall Friday night resulted in minor flooding in Mason City, and some residents are putting pressure on city leaders to do something about it.

On Friday evening, a low spot in the 200 block of Woodbine Road in the Asbury Farm neighborhood was subject to rising water thanks to a flash flood, with water completely covering the roadway, and carrying some debris and mud with it. While it would later dry out, some sump pumps in many houses were still running a day later to push out any water down into the storm sewer.

Troy Monahan has lived in the neighborhood for about four years, and while water did not get up into his house on Friday, he did have a close call last summer.

"It started to rain and it started to rain hard. The tornado sirens went off, everyone headed for the basement. I came back up to look outside, and the water behind us was coming up quick. And it was all the way up to our property."

While the city has added a fix at the corner of Woodbine & Hemlock, he and other neighbors have been working for years to try and get the city to take more action.

"The new properties and subdevelopments being built up there, the infrastructure up there, as far as sewers just isn't handling all that extra water coming down, and they feel that the city isn't responding to their concerns."

At 17th Street Southeast and South Virginia Avenue, a creek flows by Ron Guthrie's house. Last June, the stream turned into a fast moving river with flowing out of its banks, with water levels getting up to his driveway. Eleven months later, the same area flooded again, blocking off the intersection, and carrying with it debris and mud.

"You'll find a lot of garbage like tree limbs and things people throw away like plastic bottles that's liable to appear here. Trash."

He and his neighbors hope something permanent can be implemented.

"It doesn't appear that they're doing anything and don't care. That's my take on it from what I've seen and observed. Maybe I'm wrong, I hope I am. But that's the feeling I get. So they really need to look at these areas and come up with a comprehensive plan on how to deal with it, and deal with it in short order."

Mason City councilmember John Jaszewski says that the city is working on a flood mitigation plan for Asbury Farm, and has approved plans for a stretch of 12th Street Northeast that is also prone to flooding. In addition, city crews will be sent out this week to an area on 23rd Street Southwest to prevent the plugging of a critical drain, as it is frequently plugged with corn stalks from a nearby field during heavy rainfall.