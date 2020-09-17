Residents at River Bend Assisted Living are staying busy amid the pandemic

ROCHESTER, Minn. - More than 70,000 long-term residents and staff have died from COVID-19, which accounts for 4 in 10 pandemic deaths, according to AARP. The feelings of loneliness and isolation could be pushing residents to lose the will to live. KIMT News 3 checked in with a Rochester assisted living home to see how residents there are staying busy without the normal visits from loved ones.

From the residents and their family members to the care givers at River Bend Assisted Living and Memory Care, everyone is feeling the negative impacts of this ongoing pandemic. That's why staff is getting creative with activities the residents can do with each other inside the facility. The national consumer voice for quality long-term care reports that in Minnesota, social isolation is being listed as a cause or contributing factor of death for long-term care residents.

The director of life enrichments, Erica Kuiper, said morale was low and a lot of people seemed to be struggling. Residents can't go out and about for obvious reasons, so staff went around to everyone to get to know them better and learn what they like to do. They've started playing hallway bingo, they do patio exercises and have Zoom dates with loved ones. Kuiper said making sure the residents continue to see people outside of the facility is crucial to maintaining good health. "Especially in the very beginning when everybody had to stay in their rooms, you could see them declining some," explained Kuiper. "But in that aspect, we try to use the Zoom visits, we're trying to use the phone calls, the patio visits or even the window visits. It's hard, but it's something so visually they can still see."

The facility is now on a level two, which means loved ones are allowed to visit during scheduled times because no one has tested positive for COVID-19 in quite some time. Kuiper said making sure they still have interaction with the outside world is keeping them a little happier. "Letters are a good thing because it helps them stay connected with the community. It really does go a long way," explained Kuiper. "We have a resident who gets letters from her loved ones all the time and that's the first thing she says to me, 'do you have my letter!' It's cute. It doesn't take very long to write a letter and they enjoy it."

Anyone is welcome to send letters or little goodie bags to residents at River Bend.