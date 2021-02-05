Residents asked to comment on Rochester's rapid transit project

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The public is being asked to complete a brief survey on Rochester’s rapid transit project.

“Rochester Rapid Transit is the first bus rapid transit project in Minnesota outside of the Twin Cities Metro area,” says Project Manager Jarrett Hubbard. “The service will be an entirely new experience for passengers. And because it will operate within the Rochester transit system, we are investing in an inclusive process to name and brand the service in a way that will set it apart.”

The rapid transit project is a 2.6-mile bus rapid transit route along 2nd Street SW. Scheduled to begin service in 2025, organizers say it will connect downtown Rochester, the Mayo Civic Center, Mayo Clinic campuses, the Rochester-Olmsted Government Center, the Uptown neighborhood, and Cascade Lake.

“Rapid transit promises to address Rochester’s growing mobility needs and provide an amenity of high value which will benefit all of Rochester,” says Destination Medical Center (DMC) Economic Development Agency Executive Director Patrick Seeb. “A strong brand will amplify its value and increase the chances of the project catalyzing economic development in our community.”

The survey is available on POLCO—the City of Rochester’s community survey platform—and linked to the project website at rochestermn.gov/rapidtransit. The survey will be active through February 11.