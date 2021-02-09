Residents and staff at The Waters on Mayowood receive 2nd COVID-19 vaccine

ROCHESTER, Minn. - It was a special day at The Waters on Mayowood in Southwest Rochester.

Many residents and staff received their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday.

As of today, Executive Director Autumn Ostergaard says almost 99% of residents and about 55% of staff have both doses.

With two doses, Ostergaard says it takes two weeks to be 94% effective.

After two weeks, she says they will put out more furniture and open more rooms so residents can come together again and have some more normalcy.

Everyone will continue to wear masks and social distance.

Group activities will remain smaller.

Ostergaard says there is definitely a sense of relief and comfort.

KIMT News 3 spoke to one resident who is excited about what's next.

"Be able to travel again. Go see family. Just things get back to normal here at The Waters. Have group gatherings again. And get back to our normal life," says Charlotte Ellefson.

Ostergaard says she is unsure if they will need to continue regular COVID-19 testing at the senior living center.

Whenever you get your vaccine, the CDC says you can expect pain and swelling at the injection site.

You may also experience fever, chills, fatigue, and a headache.