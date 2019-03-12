Residents advised to clear storm drains

MASON CITY, Iowa - Storm drains that remain covered in snow and ice could lead to more flooding issues if we see heavy rain this week.

Because of the number of drains that still need to be cleared, some communities are asking residents to help out.

Kathy Hudson's son spent part of his spring break chopping away at a massive ice block in their driveway. She says clearing the drains does a favor not just for the city, but for neighbors as well.

"That would be a tremendous help. That's something that I'm sure that we'll do this afternoon."

Her and her neighbors' homes rest atop a natural stream, and as someone who's experienced flooding in their basement before, she's not looking forward to the flooding threat.

"We take care of the basement and clear everything off downstairs. We don't really have a lot of flooding, as long as the drains stay open, it just flows into the drain. We're pretty lucky."

Some cities including Albert Lea (through the Shell Rock River Watershed District) and Iowa City have initiated "Adopt a Drain" programs, which allow residents to sign up to clean a storm drain, keeping it free of leaves, snow and debris all year long.