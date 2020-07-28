Residential parking enforcement set to resume in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Residential parking enforcement is set to resume again in Rochester after being halted back in March.

There are 14 residential parking zones that will be enforced beginning on August 3rd.

Rochester parking manager Sam Budzyna says public works previously planned to begin enforcement again in July but extended the delay after seeing a surge in COVID-19 caes.

The department also wanted to give public transit adequate time to prepare for an increase in ridership once residential parking zone enforcement began.

Budzyna explained, "They needed time to install their plexi-glass shields and they needed to figure out their policies with fewer people on buses and wearing masks and signage and all that stuff to keep our drivers and the public safe."

If you do get ticketed for parking on one of the residential zones without a permit it will cost you $25.