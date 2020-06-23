Residential parking enforcement resumes July 1 in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Police will resume enforcing residential parking rules on July 1.

Limits on parking at Soldiers Memorial Field Lot and on George Gibbs Drive SW will go back into effect the same day.

Parking enforcement had been suspended in March to increase the number of spaces available to essential workers going to work.

“The City of Rochester is adjusting its response to COVID-19 in ways that advance public and private interests,” says Interim Public Works Director Wendy Turri. “We understand that residents of these neighborhoods need on-street parking to be available to them.”

Police will resume ticketing parking violations on July 1 with officers using license plate readers to verify authorized parkers.