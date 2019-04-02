Residential burglary investigation underway in Olmsted County

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - An eight-inch electric auger, a fishing depth finder, and a six-gallon air compressor are all missing after a report of a residential burglary Monday.

Authorities say the 71-year-old homeowner lives in the 2900 block of MacArthur Lane SE. in Marion Township and reported the burglary at 4:55 p.m.

The value of the items missing is around $1,200. There were no signs of forced entry, and authorities believe entry was most likely made from a service door in an attached garage.