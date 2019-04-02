OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - An eight-inch electric auger, a fishing depth finder, and a six-gallon air compressor are all missing after a report of a residential burglary Monday.
Authorities say the 71-year-old homeowner lives in the 2900 block of MacArthur Lane SE. in Marion Township and reported the burglary at 4:55 p.m.
The value of the items missing is around $1,200. There were no signs of forced entry, and authorities believe entry was most likely made from a service door in an attached garage.
Related Content
- Residential burglary investigation underway in Olmsted County
- Residential burglary being investigated in Olmsted County
- Burglary investigation underway in Olmsted Co.
- Investigation underway after equipment thefts in Olmsted County
- Suspect sought in Olmsted County burglary
- Pair of theft investigations underway in Olmsted Co.
- Pair of Olmsted Co. burglaries reported
- 3 burglaries reported over the weekend in Olmsted County
- Burglary investigation underway after money taken from Rochester business
- Burglary investigation underway at site of old Rochester Holiday Inn
Scroll for more content...