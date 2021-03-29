Researchers, college students team up to study coronavirus spread post-vaccine

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Researchers are working to better understand what you can and can't do safely after being fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The COVID-19 Prevention Network recently launched a clinical trial to determine how effective vaccines are in stopping asymptomatic coronavirus infections, and whether vaccine recipients can transmit the virus to others.

The CDC is still recommending measures like masking, social distancing, and avoiding travel even if you've already been fully vaccinated. The new clinical trial will help officials understand how necessary those measures are for vaccinated individuals.

"This will help inform science-based decisions about mask-use and about social distancing post-vaccination," said Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease.

The trial will follow 12,000 college students at more than 20 universities across the country. Half of students will be given the Moderna vaccine immediately, while the other half waits four months to receive it.

Students will fill out questionnaires, provide blood samples, and swab their noses daily. Their close contacts will also have to provide samples.

Dr. Fauci says results from the trial could be available within the next several months.

"We hope that within the next five or so months, we'll be able to answer the very important question about whether vaccinated people get infected asymptomatically and, if they do, do they transmit the infection to others."

Experts say they're aware of coronavirus infections detected in people who have already been vaccinated. Dr. Fauci says while that's to be expected with any vaccine, it is important to identify the exact viruses breaking through immunity produced by vaccines.