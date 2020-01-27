Researchers say thousands of Minnesota high school students are sexually exploited

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – A new estimate says at least 5,000 Minnesota high school-age teens have traded sex for money, food, drugs, alcohol, shelter, or something else of value.

That numbers comes from an analysis conduct by the Minnesota Department of Health and researchers from the University of Minnesota School of Nursing of a new question on the 2019 Minnesota Student Survey. 9th through 11th graders were asked if they had traded sex for something of value and 1.4% of the students said “yes.”

“This alarming study shows there are many young people all across the state who need protection from sexual exploitation,” says Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm. “We must do more to connect with youth through our Safe Harbor program, educational programs and other efforts providing them with financial security and safe homes.”

“I’ve been researching sex trading and trafficking for more than 15 years and the single biggest question I get is how many victims are there, how many people are involved,” says Lauren Martin, associate professor at the University of Minnesota and researcher on the project. “Though this number is likely an underestimate, it provides a critical foundation for how our state will identify, serve, work with and build on the assets and strengths of young people involved in trading sex.”

The survey found some groups of young people were more likely to be affected by trading sex and sexual exploitation, according to researchers. For example, youth in juvenile correctional facilities, foster care and unstable housing all reported higher levels of sexual exploitation.

The study, “Trading Sex and Sexual Exploitation among High School Students: Data from the 2019 Minnesota Student Survey”, was funded by the Women’s Foundation of Minnesota.