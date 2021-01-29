Rescued man sentenced for Mason City chase

MASON CITY, Iowa – Sentence is handed down in a car chase that ended with a rescue from a water-filled pit.

Troy Lewis Wiebke, 45 of Hampton, has been ordered to spend seven days in jail, three years on supervised probation, and pay a $1.875 fine.

He pleaded guilty for an incident on May 16, 2020, when law enforcement said he drove away from an attempted traffic stop just before 1 am. Authorities said Wiebke drove through several public parks and streets before losing control and crashing into a group of trees on South Pierce Avenue. Wiebke then tried to swim away and had to be rescued.

He pleaded guilty to eluding, OWI-2nd offense, and possession of marijuana-3rd offense.