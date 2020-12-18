Rescue Specialist says ice safety is especially important this time of year

ROCHESTER, Minn. - It is important, especially with these warmer temperatures, to not venture out onto ice too soon.

KIMT News 3 spoke with a Rescue Specialist to get some valuable information.

When venturing out on the ice, Rescue Specialist Sam Jaquith says you need to bring three things.

He says to make sure you have a personal flotation device, ice picks, and a cell phone.

Jaquith says to make sure the cell phone is near your neck and sealed in a tight bag so it does not get wet.

Another helpful thing to bring with you is a light necklace.

Jaquith says to make sure you don't forget about your kids and furry friends.

"The Department of Natural Resources says minimum four inches of ice before anybody goes out on it. When they say four inches of ice, they mean four inches of good, solid, clear ice. And right now, we haven't had temperatures to make that type of ice yet," Jaquith says.

We need a stretch of a few days with temperatures below ten degrees for the ice to thicken enough, he adds.