Resale stores are seeing an uptick in donations, but also an uptick in damaged donations

ROCHESTER, Minn. - It's becoming an issue across the nation: people donating broken or damaged items to re-sale stores.

There's been a large uptick in donors at the Rochester Area ReStore, which is great, but there are some things you need to remember if you want to donate items there.

The ReStore collects items and uses that money to build homes for families in the community. It also sells those items to the public. But when not-so-good items get donated, they have to toss them out and can't do anything with them. That then increases the ReStore's expenses because they have to pay for it.

The donations manager, David Cline, explained that's something they can't afford after a year of already tough finances because of the pandemic. "A good rule of thumb is if you needed to have this item and you're at a store or a garage sale, would you want to buy this item in this condition? So obviously, for furniture: stuff that doesn't have a rip in it or something that's not stained. If it's a coffee table or an end table: probably not if it's got a broken top or a missing leg," he said. "Things like that are pretty difficult for us to sell and costs us money to get rid of on our own."

Cline broke down the difference between donating your unwanted stuff versus just dumping it on the curb. "If you're bringing items here to us that you don't need anymore, obviously you're keeping it out of the landfill," he explained. "You're giving it a second chance. So if you have that furniture piece or those building materials that are in good condition, somebody else can use that."

Donations are accepted Tuesdays from noon until 4 in the afternoon. Then Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from noon until 6 at night and Saturdays from 9 in the morning until 4 in the afternoon.

If you donate after hours, you can leave items on the shelf outside. Just be cautious of what you're dropping off.