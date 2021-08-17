Republicans of Olmsted County comment on GOP donor's arrest

The Republicans of Olmsted County gave their public statement regarding the arrest of GOP donor Anton Lazzaro after their committee meeting on Tuesday.

The members said they will not ask Party Chair Jennifer Carnahan to step down, amid calls from Republican state lawmakers demanding she does so, due to her connection to Anton Lazzaro.

Lazzaro donated $21,000 to Carnahan's husband, United States House Representative Jim Hagedorn.

Hagedorn has said he will donate the money to southeastern Minnesota charities.

The Republicans of Olmsted County Chairman Chris Brandt said the organization will wait until more facts come out regarding the federal sex trafficking charges pending against Lazzaro.

Below is the full statement from the Republicans of Olmsted County:

"Olmsted GOP has zero-tolerance for human trafficking. We are aware of concerns with state party leadership. Opinions are many but facts are few. Guilt by association or without independent verification is unconstitutional. We trust all guilty parties will receive justice. We support independent audits of state party finances and review of NDAs (nondisclosure agreements) and contracts in order to put this confusion behind us."