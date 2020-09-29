Republicans look to convince Sen. Smith to back Judge Barrett for the Supreme Court

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Republicans in Rochester are looking to make their voices heard on who they want to fill the open Supreme Court seat.

Dozens of peaceful protesters gathered in front of Democratic Sen. Tina Smith’s Rochester office asking her to work with Senate Republicans.

Their goal is to fill the vacant Supreme Court seat with President Trump’s endorsement Judge Amy Coney Barrett.

The Republican National Committee recently announced an initiative to back Barrett. It includes a $10 million digital ad campaign and a new website called ConfirmBarrett.com.

The protest was held by Trump Victory and communications director Preya Samsundar says today’s protest is working to make Republican voices heard.

She explained, “We brought them out to her office here today to remind her that her constituents here in Rochester and across Minnesota want her to fulfill her constitutional obligation by reviewing the nomination set forth by President Trump and to vote for Judge Amy Coney Barrett.”

In a news release Sen. Smith said, “Judge Barrett’s record opposing the Affordable Care Act and reproductive rights for women shows that she is not qualified to safeguard our constitutional rights and liberties as a member of our nation’s highest court. It is for those reasons that I will oppose the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.”

Trump’s nomination is meant to fill an opening on the Supreme Court that has been left since the passing of Justic Ruth Bader Ginsburg.