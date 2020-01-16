Republicans introduce Iowa abortion constitutional amendment

Iowa Republican legislative leaders have introduced a resolution that would declare there is no right to an abortion under the Iowa Constitution.
The proposed constitutional amendment introduced Thursday is a response to a 2018 Iowa Supreme Court ruling striking down a law requiring a 72-hour waiting period for women seeking an abortion.
The court said in that ruling the state constitution guarantees women freedom to make their own health decisions, including whether to have an abortion.
A constitutional amendment must pass this year, next year and then win approval of voters in a statewide election.
