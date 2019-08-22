Clear

Republicans in Forest City for fundraiser

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst and Representative Steve King spoke to the crowd.

Posted: Aug 22, 2019 10:04 PM
Updated: Aug 22, 2019 10:44 PM
Posted By: Nick Kruszalnicki

FOREST CITY, Iowa - In the Atrium at Waldorf University, Republicans from Hancock and Winnebago counties gathered to listen to candidates and hear what their lawmakers have to say about the issues.

Senator Joni Ernst held nothing back as she attacked Democrats she accuses of moving too far left.  She also addressed the United States, Mexico, Canada Trade Agreement, saying more Democrats need to support the treaty.  Representative Steve King also addressed trade, but also went on to talk about refinery waivers that have put a dent in the ethanol market.  King also spoke out against those who took offense to his comments about rape and incest.

Republicans who are challenging Steve King also took to the lectern.  Randy Feenstra, Bret Richards and Jeremy Taylor didn't mention the incumbent, instead talking about issues they are passionate about.  

Cooler temperatures drop the next few days
