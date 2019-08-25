Clear
BREAKING NEWS 30-foot fall kills one, injures another in Mower County Full Story

Republican volunteer reports sexual assault at MN State Fair

Says she was groped after a political argument with another woman.

Posted: Aug 25, 2019 4:20 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (AP) — Police at the Minnesota State Fair say they're investigating after a volunteer at the Republican Party booth reported being groped through her clothes after a political argument with another woman.

The 40-year-old GOP volunteer told police her assailant walked away after the incident Friday night.

The Star Tribune reports that State Fair police spokeswoman Brooke Blakey declined to say what part of the victim's body was groped. The assailant was described as a woman in her 30s.

There were no immediate arrests. Police are asking any witnesses to come forward.

The party's state chairwoman, Jennifer Carnahan, told KSTP-TV that other people also have been hostile while visiting the booth. She says people have used foul language and obscene gestures against volunteers, cursed President Donald Trump and poured drinks on merchandise.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 71°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 71°
Rochester
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 69°
Tracking a nice start to the weekend with storms returning overnight Sunday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Brunch on the Beach brings Republican candidates and voters together

Image

Lourdes soccer defeats Duluth Marshall; stays undefeated

Image

Honey harvest in full swing

Image

Chris' Weekend Forecast

Image

Senator Jodi Ernst continues her statewide tour

Image

Pannekoeken is set to open in a new location

Image

Mayo Nurse Exchange Program

Image

Second Chance at a Healthy Smile

Image

Bus Stop Shelter

Image

Tackling Traffic Congestion

Community Events