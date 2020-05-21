Republican candidates for Iowa 4th congressional district take on Rep. Steve King in debate

MASON CITY, Iowa - Rep. Steve King faces some competition from the Republican side on Tuesday's primary. He debated 4 other candidates in an online debate on Thursday evening.

The first question posed to the candidates asked what they thought of the federal government's response to the coronavirus. Incumbent Rep. Steve King says it's time to get back in the game.

"I do think we've gone a little overboard with that. I think we've gone past that point of diminishing returns and it's time to get this country back to work. No we weren't prepared with our PPE and some of the other equipment that we needed," said King.

Challenger Randy Feenstra is in favor of a more local approach to the COVID-19 response, saying communities should have a role.

"We have to make sure that we watch for those that are vulnerable and help them out and we have to help our neighbors and that's what our campaign has done," said Feenstra.

Real estate developer Steve Reeder is also calling for a small government approach to handling the pandemic.

"It's now up to people to take personal responsibility and move on with their lives and not live in fear or reliance on government," said Reeder.

Also discussed during the debate, what steps the feds should take next in dealing with COVID-19. Jeremy Taylor is against the $3 trillion spending package recently passed by the House of Representatives.

"Not only did the federal government grow the national debt from 23 to 26 trillion dollars overnight, but most people havent even read what was in the bill and that's part and parcel of what's wrong with Congress today," said Taylor.

Bret Richards from the town of Irwin says big spending is not the answer, nor is big government.

"We've got the problem where we've got to actually cut back on our federal government and get back to the system the founding fathers wanted. They wanted us to have our states be the ones that control and regulate us more than anything," said Richards.